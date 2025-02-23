The Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it plans to officially accept over 80,000 members of the state’s opposition parties.

The Chairman of the Benue APC Unity Caretaker Committee, Chief Benjamin Omale, who made this known weekend, said arrangements were already in top gear to receive the defectors formally.

He emphasised that the development was a clear indication that Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration had earned the people’s confidence through good governance, infrastructural development, and bold leadership.

The Chairman lauded the people of the State for their unwavering support for the Governor “despite attempts by detractors to destabilize his administration,” acknowledging the resilience and zeal of Benue citizens who chose to stand with the Governor in his mission to rebuild the state.

He noted that the overwhelming support for the Governor “from both within and outside the party is a testament to the people’s trust in his leadership and developmental vision. Our party, the APC in Benue, is also growing stronger daily, with thousands of opposition party members trooping in to join us.

“Very soon, I will officially receive over 80,000 decampees from various opposition parties into the APC. The mammoth crowd of supporters who have continued to show solidarity with Governor Alia, particularly in the fight against corruption, is commendable.

“I specifically applauded the Benue State House of Assembly for its decisive stance on judicial integrity, which saw the removal of the former Chief Judge of the state and for aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s administration and ensuring that Governor Alia’s mandate is protected.

“Furthermore, the party particularly commends the APC Elders Forum, led by Senator Barnabas Gemade, for their unwavering support and guidance during these politically turbulent times. We sincerely thank all the community development groups across the 23 local government areas for their dedication to grassroots progress and development.

“As the APC continues to consolidate its hold in Benue State, I therefore call on party members and all well-meaning citizens to remain steadfast in their support for Governor Alia’s administration.

“And as we move forward in our collective mission to rebuild and transform Benue State, let us remain united in our pursuit of progress and development. Most importantly, let us continue to pray for God’s guidance, protection, and wisdom upon our amiable Governor so that he may continue his good work in taking Benue to greater heights.”