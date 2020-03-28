FCT threatens curfew, warns traders, worship places against violating restriction orders

The Minister of State for the FCT, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has threatened to impose curfew on the territory if residents and traders refuse to comply with restriction orders on gatherings and social distancing.

FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, on Wednesday announced the closure of all markets, except those selling essential items.

But speaking at Gwarinpa market on Friday during the fumigation of some areas, Aliyu expressed concerns that traders were flouting the rules.

There was however enforcement of the orders in Garki International Market, Area 1 Market and Wuse market on Friday.

Aliyu said, “If the situation continues like this, we will be forced to impose a curfew. That is why I came out myself to monitor and appeal to their conscience to vacate the market especially those not selling food stuffs and other essential commodities.

“I have called the (FCT) Commissioner of Police myself to ensure that the enforcement team commence enforcement immediately.”