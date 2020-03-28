COVID-19: Sokoto closes borders, constitutes task force as Kano dialogues with religious leaders

In Sokoto State, the government announced the closure of all routes into the state from midnight of Friday to April 10, as an initial two-week period.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Thursday explained that the measure did not include supply of food and essential medical commodities.

“The state government had constituted a task force team of experts under the leadership of the State Commissioner of Health, Dr Ali Inname, since March 19,” Tambuwal added.

Tambuwal said the terms of reference of the team were to advise government on all measures needed to be taken to prevent the entry and spread of the disease into the state.

Meanwhile, in its effort to prevent the spread of the virus, the recently inaugurated Task Force Committee in Kano State has met with the Ulamas, who are transmitters and interpreters of religious knowledge in Islam, on how to take proactive measures in the mosques.

The Deputy Governor Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, who chairs the committee, said even though there had not been any reported case of coronavirus in the state, it had become imperative for the state government under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, to take measures on the risk posed by the pandemic.

The co-chair of the Task Force, Prof Abdurrazaq Garba Habib, asked residents of the state to keep the social distancing advised by the government.

Also, the task force in the Ondo State says it has been going from street to street to ensure the restriction order by the government was obeyed.

The state government on Wednesday ordered the closure of markets and shops across the state while social, religious and political activities were also banned for 14 days.

The Chairman of the task force, Dr Doyin Odebowale, said out of the five persons arrested, two were pastors conducting christening, while the rest were shop-owners selling non-essential items.

Odebowale added, “The task force has been moving round day and night to enforce orders on closure of markets, night clubs, beer parlours, social gatherings and other preventive measures put in place by the state to contain the spread of the COVID-19.”

He said the suspects had not been handed over to the police but would be prosecuted later.