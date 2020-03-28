COVID-19: Check movements at borders – Immigration boss orders NIS personnel

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, has ordered all the heads of its formations that have entry and exit points in the form of land and sea borders as well as airports to check movements in their areas.

He asked them to ensure compliance with the Federal Government’s directives on restriction of movement and control inter-state travellers from spreading the coronavirus among the citizens.

Babandede, in a statement on Friday by the NIS Public Relation Officer, Mr Sunday James, said efforts were being put in place to reduce person-to-person contact in the service windows at the airports, Passport Offices and other operational offices where the general public patronises the service.

“The NIS in full support of government efforts is advising all those in need of emergency facility requirements to stay at home and make contacts through the emergency contact lines provided without necessarily visiting our offices for this period.”