FG directs senior civil servants to resume duties

The Federal Government has directed officers on Grade Level 14 and above including those on essential services to resume work on daily basis with effect from Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi -Esan, made this known in a statement signed by the Director of Information, Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, on Tuesday in Abuja.

“To this effect, concerned officers are hereby directed to report to work daily; Monday through Friday from 9 a. m. to 2p. m. daily.

“The officers are to ensure full compliance with the directives and advice on the prevention of the COVID -19 pandemic.

“These measures include maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing and /or sanitising of hands and wearing of facemasks,” she said.

Yemi-Esan also advised heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum and ensure that the visitors complied with safety and health advice/directives.

She also advised Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers to abide by the guidelines and advice on preventive measures contained in earlier circulars