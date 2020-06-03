Nigerian officials in the dark over source of coronavirus cases – NCDC

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has made a startling remark about the increasing coronavirus cases in the country.

It said it is bewildered by 75 per cent of the caseload, that hit 10, 819 on Tuesday.

The NCDC said the source of the huge infection is ‘unknown’.

“At the onset of #COVID19Nigeria, cases with travel history went from 100% to a current 2% as at June 01.

“23% of cases are contacts of confirmed cases while source of infection of 75% is unknown”.

The NCDC boss Chikwe Ihekweazu however said the mystery should not bother Nigerians.

“This is normal & reflects ongoing community transmission in Nigeria”, he said.

Iheakweazu spoke Tuesday at the daily briefing in Abuja by the COVID-19 Presidential Task Force.

As at Monday 1 June, Nigeria had tested 65,885 people, with 10,578 confirmed as positive.

The caseload however keeps increasing, especially in Lagos area, with 5,177 cases on Tuesday.

So far, 3,219 people had been successfully treated and discharged as at 2 June.

But the death toll is also increasing.

Between Saturday 30 May and 2 June, 41 people died.

This took the fatalities to 314, from 273 on 30 May. Lagos State recorded 67 of the dead, according to the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi.

Between 30 May and 2 June, 383 people were discharged. The ratio of dying and surviving is 1 to 9.