Coronavirus: Lagos still epicentre as national caseload nears 11,000

Nigeria’s coronavirus caseload crept near the 11,000 mark on Tuesday, with 241 new cases declared.

Nigeria now has 10,819 confirmed cases of the virus.

There was no major surprise in the new figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Lagos remains the epicentre of the virus in the country, with 142 new cases, taking state total to 5,277.

The new caseload is higher than all the cases announced for 12 other states and the Abuja FCT.

The high burden of cases in Lagos certainly informed the decision to delay the opening of mosques and churches, as approved by President Buhari.

The death toll also increased from 299 to 314, while the patients discharged hit 3,239.

Here is the state breakdown:

Lagos-142

Oyo-15

FCT-13

Kano-12

Edo-11

Delta-10

Kaduna -9

Rivers-9

Borno-8

Jigawa-4

Gombe-3

Plateau-3

Osun-1

Bauchi-1

10819 cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Discharged: 3239

Deaths: 314