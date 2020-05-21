Finally, Benue releases controversial COVID-19 index case

The Benue State COVID-19 index case, Susan Idoko Okpe nee Lawani has finally been released after 58 days of being in isolation.

The news was shared by her daughter, who said her mother was released on Wednesday evening, May 20.

This is coming after Susan’s daughters called out the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), to release their mum who has been in the Abuja Isolation center for 57 days now.

Idoko has been having a faceoff with the government since she was allegedly tested positive to coronavirus.

Days ago, Idoko disclosed that she has been in isolation for weeks now without showing any symptoms of the disease and insisted that she does not have the virus.

However, one of her daughters confirmed she was released this evening via her Twitter handle.

She tweeted, “Praise God, this evening my mother has just been released.

“Thank you for your love and support. Thank you for sharing, thank you for reposting.