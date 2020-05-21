Tribunal delivers judgment May 23 on Kogi guber seat

The Kogi State Election Governorship Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has set a date to deliver judgement in the matter between Engr. Musa Wada and Governor Yahaya Bello.

According to a letter signed by Umar Abubakar, Secretary of the tribunal, judgment will be delivered on Saturday 23 May.

The time will be 10 am.

All parties in the case have been duly informed of the development.

Wada, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is seeking to unseat Bello, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

The tribunal sits at the Federal High Court Headquarters, Maitama Abuja.