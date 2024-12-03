Residents of Damaturu were thrown into chaos following an early Tuesday fire that ravaged a market popularly known as the “Bayan Tasha” market, in Damaturu, Yobe State capital.

The PUNCH reports that property worth millions of naira were destroyed in the inferno.

The quick response of the fire service helped to contain the situation before it spread to nearby residential areas

The distress call about the fire, coupled with the prompt intervention of the firefighters, helped prevent further damage.

The call was made just as the fire was beginning, allowing them to respond swiftly.

During a visit to the market, our correspondent learnt that the fire started around 2am, affecting approximately 50 shops and kiosks which were consumed by the flames.

The Executive Director, State Emergency Management Agency, Mohammed Goje, who led the assessment team on-site to assess the damage, expressed sympathy for the losses incurred in the fire.