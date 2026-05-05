The Chief Executive Officer of Moniepoint, Tosin Eniolorunda, has said the company is struggling to fill about 500 job openings, citing a shortage of qualified talent in Nigeria.

Eniolorunda disclosed this while speaking at an event in Lagos on May 1, now circulating on the internet.

He noted that despite a deliberate shift towards hiring locally, the firm has been unable to find candidates who meet its standards.

“We made a decision that we will no longer hire from any other place than Nigeria. If you go to Moniepoint career website, we have maybe 500 vacancies and we are struggling to find people to fill those roles,” he said.

He added that beyond the number of applicants, the quality of available candidates has also been a challenge.

“Not only could we not find people at the quality and the quantity we needed, the few people that we found were not up to the global standards that we need,” he stated.

According to him, the company operates in a highly competitive global environment and requires top-tier talent to remain relevant.

“We are not competing with just local players. I’m competing globally. I need to make sure that I have world-class people working in the organisation,” he said.

Eniolorunda attributed the talent gap to structural issues, including weaknesses in the education system and changing societal values among young Nigerians.

“I used to feel like Nigerians are really, really bright, but I’m beginning to feel like we need to do something,” he said, adding that environment and social influences are shaping attitudes and aspirations.

He also expressed concern about the growing appeal of internet fraud and quick-money culture, which he said is affecting long-term career focus among youths.

“The level that people are reasoning in this country is not as high as it used to be,” he added.

The CEO further identified the continued migration of skilled professionals, commonly referred to as “japa,” as another major factor contributing to the shortage of talent.

He stressed the need for deliberate investment in human capital development, urging stakeholders to promote sustainable career paths and provide better role models for young people.

“In a country of over 200 million people, there are many alternatives to becoming a ‘big boy’ or chasing quick money,” he said.