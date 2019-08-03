Former INEC Chair, Jega joins PRP

August 3, 2019 0

Former   National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega,  has   joined  the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

Aside from  joining the PRP, Jega, according to a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Alhaji Abdul Gombe, will head the SWOT Analysis  Committee of the party to reposition it ahead of  the 2023  general elections.

The Chairman  of   Daily Trust, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, is also a member of the committee.

According to Gombe, the committee will  examine the strengths  and weaknesses of the PRP.

Other members of the committee are  Prof Kassim Momodu, Dr George Kwanashie, Ayo Sando, Dr Obi Osisiogwu and  Prof Nath Abraham.

The  statement  said  the decision to constitute the committee was reached at the party’s 62nd National Executive Committee meeting in Kaduna.

According to him, the committee is also to recommend   the strategies to adopt for the PRP’s survival and growth.

Other committees  are   membership mobilisation committee and  finance and  funding committee.

The statement  said, “The membership mobilisation committee is headed by Alhaji  Sule Mohammed, with the Group Managing Director of Leadership,  Abdul Gombe, as member. Alhaji Falalu Bello, a former Chairman of Unity Bank, is the chairman of the finance and funding committee.”

Gombe said the committees  would be  inaugurated in Abuja on August 17.

