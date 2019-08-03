Former INEC Chair, Jega joins PRP

Former National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega, has joined the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

Aside from joining the PRP, Jega, according to a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Alhaji Abdul Gombe, will head the SWOT Analysis Committee of the party to reposition it ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Chairman of Daily Trust, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, is also a member of the committee.

According to Gombe, the committee will examine the strengths and weaknesses of the PRP.

Other members of the committee are Prof Kassim Momodu, Dr George Kwanashie, Ayo Sando, Dr Obi Osisiogwu and Prof Nath Abraham.

The statement said the decision to constitute the committee was reached at the party’s 62nd National Executive Committee meeting in Kaduna.

According to him, the committee is also to recommend the strategies to adopt for the PRP’s survival and growth.

Other committees are membership mobilisation committee and finance and funding committee.

The statement said, “The membership mobilisation committee is headed by Alhaji Sule Mohammed, with the Group Managing Director of Leadership, Abdul Gombe, as member. Alhaji Falalu Bello, a former Chairman of Unity Bank, is the chairman of the finance and funding committee.”

Gombe said the committees would be inaugurated in Abuja on August 17.