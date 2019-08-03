NYSC begins physical verification of foreign graduates

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Friday said it would begin the verification of foreign-trained graduates on August 6.

It said this in a statement on Friday by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi.

It said it had devised a new strategy to verify the certificates and other documents submitted by the graduates.

The NYSC authorities noted that while the exercise would last for four days, physical verification was compulsory.

Recall that the Director-General of the scheme, Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, had last week met with the registrars of 159 foreign universities in Africa and lamented that some of the institutions sold their certificates for more than N300,000 and sent in unqualified graduates for service.