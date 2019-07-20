Former Pres. Jonathan congratulates Peter Obi at 58

President Jonathan Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Governor of Anambra State Mr. Peter Obi on the occasion of his 58thbirthday.

In goodwill message he personally signed, the former President described Obi as a man of courage and good character.

The message said: “You are a man of good character with records of integrity, prudence and accountability in the public and private sectors.

“As a politician, you have displayed uncommon courage in the pursuit of justice and have remained steadfast in your commitment to nation building and national service.

“Okwute, as you are fondly called by your kinsmen, is an indication that your service to your people is always appreciated, placing you as a symbol of hope, courage and justice in their hearts. My family and I wish you more glorious years ahead and pray that God will make your heart desires to come to fruition.”