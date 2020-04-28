Foundation urges FG to establish more testing centres, PPEs for security agents

The Federal Government has been urged to establish more testing centres across Nigeria and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to provide Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to security agents as a matter of urgency.

This was appeal was made in the latest report by CLEEN Foundation, detailing its observations in the ongoing lockdown measures put in place by Federal and State governments across Nigeria.

Executive Director, CLEEN Foundation, Mr. Benson Olugbuo, in a statement on Tuesday, listed some recommendations, calling on the Federal Government and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to work towards activating more testing centers across Nigeria and embark on aggressive testing of citizens.

Olugbuo in the report also advised the government to intensify COVID-19 awareness in local communities by sensitizing the people about the seriousness of the virus and the danger of shielding infected persons.

He further urged the PTF to “prioritise the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for security agents as promised by the President during the recent national broadcast”.

CLEEN Foundation also advised both the Federal and Kano State governments to as a matter compulsion, investigate the recent reports of deaths of persons recorded within a short period in Kano state.

In addition, he called on the Federal government to increase its surveillance in Kano state and strengthen the state’s COVID-19 response system in the areas of capacity building and supply of testing kits.

The Foundation also recommended for the governments tonprioritize the distribution of facemasks as a first line of defense against the COVID-19.

“The imbalance in the distribution of palliatives across the country should be addressed. Hunger and starvation have become an existential issue during the restriction of movement,” the statement read.