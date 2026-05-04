The Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has left the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and joined the Labour Party (LP).

The development was confirmed by the Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party in Abia State, Emenike Iroegbu, who said the senator had officially aligned with the party.

Abaribe was re-elected to the Senate in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). He was later suspended by the party in 2025 before formally resigning in December of the same year. He subsequently joined the ADC before his reported move to the Labour Party.

The senator, who first entered the Senate in 2007 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is currently serving his fifth term, making him one of the longest-serving lawmakers in the upper chamber.

Abaribe, an Obingwa-born politician, is seeking a sixth term in the Senate, a move that has drawn mixed reactions within his constituency.

Some constituents in Abia South have reportedly expressed opposition to his re-election bid, calling for fresh representation from among the five local government areas in the district.

The senator has yet to make a formal public statement confirming the latest reported defection.