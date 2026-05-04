The Federal Government has called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the deaths of two Nigerians in South Africa, even as it moves to accelerate the implementation of a bilateral Early Warning Mechanism aimed at addressing rising xenophobic tensions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the development on Monday in Abuja following a closed-door diplomatic meeting between Nigerian and South African representatives.

The meeting involved the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed, and the Acting South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Lesoli Machele, at the instance of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

Briefing journalists, the ministry spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, said Nigeria expressed concern over recent protests in parts of South Africa where some groups have reportedly called for foreigners to leave the country.

The Federal Government also confirmed the deaths of two Nigerians, Nnaemeka Matthew Andrew Ekpeyong and Kelvin Chidiebere Amaramiro, who reportedly died following injuries sustained while in the custody of South African security agencies.

According to the ministry, Ekpeyong died on April 21, 2026, while in the custody of the Tshwane Metro Police Department, while Amaramiro died on April 25, 2026, at Livingstone Hospital in the Eastern Cape.

Nigeria said the circumstances surrounding both deaths have raised serious concerns and called for accountability where wrongdoing is established.

The government demanded a transparent investigation, including access to autopsy reports, post-mortem documents, and full case files, while also seeking regular updates from South African authorities.

It further stressed the need for disciplinary or prosecutorial action against any security personnel found culpable.

Beyond the deaths, Nigeria expressed concern over reported threats against foreign nationals in South Africa and urged preventive measures to avoid further escalation of violence or intimidation.

As part of ongoing diplomatic engagement, the Federal Government said it is fast-tracking the activation of an Early Warning Mechanism recently agreed with South Africa to enhance communication and rapid response to emerging tensions.

Ebienfa disclosed that Nigeria had received the signed memorandum of understanding from South Africa and is pushing for its full implementation.

“The Government of Nigeria welcomes the signing of the MoU on the Early Warning Mechanism and calls for its speedy activation as a practical tool for information sharing and de-escalation,” he said.

He added that Nigeria expects not only assurances but concrete actions from South African authorities to guarantee the safety and dignity of Nigerians living in the country.

The ministry also acknowledged recent protests by Nigerians at the South African High Commission in Abuja, urging restraint while diplomatic engagements continue.

Nigeria said it is monitoring developments closely and may take further steps if necessary, while maintaining that priority remains the protection of its citizens abroad.