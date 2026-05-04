Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Michael Aondoakaa (SAN), has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) consensus governorship candidate in Benue for the 2027 elections.

Aondoakaa secured the ticket in Makurdi following a consensus process in which 10 other aspirants stepped down and unanimously endorsed his candidacy.

Sources within the party revealed that the consensus process followed weeks of consultations involving extensive deliberations among party leaders and key stakeholders.

Prominent figures who facilitated the process included the immediate past governor of the state, Mr Samuel Ortom, and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Abba Moro.

Others are the PDP State Chairman, Mr Ezekiel Adaji; members of the State Executive Committee; and the PDP State Assembly caucus as well as influential blocs such as the G-14 and G-9.

The decision was formally ratified by all aspirants, each of whom affirmed the credibility of the process and pledged support for Aondoakaa.

Although a former Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar said he had reservations over zoning; he, however, accepted the outcome of the process, saying it was in the interest of party unity.

For his part, Mr Dominic Ucha, a two-term member of the Benue House of Assembly, congratulated Aondoakaa and pledged full support towards securing victory in 2027.

Other aspirants also endorsed the candidate and committed to working for the party’s success.

Ortom commended the aspirants for their maturity, loyalty, and sacrifice and described the outcome as a major step towards repositioning the PDP for victory.

He urged the stakeholders to sustain unity and prioritise the collective interest of the state, stressing the need to reclaim power from the incumbent administration in 2027.

Ortom also advised Aondoakaa to promote inclusivity by integrating fellow aspirants into his campaign structure.

For his part, Moro described the consensus as a difficult but necessary decision, emphasising the urgency of providing purposeful leadership for the state.

He called on party faithful and the people of Benue to rally behind the PDP’s mission to “rescue” the state.

In his acceptance speech, Aondoakaa pledged to immediately begin reconciliation within the party, promising to unite its structures ahead of the elections.

He expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him and assured supporters of his commitment to responsive leadership if elected governor in 2027.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the other aspirants include Rev. Tor Uja, Mr Tersoo Loko, and Prof. Sebastine Hon, SAN.

Others are Mr Oyije Ogbenjua, retired Naval Commander Ode Ojowu, Mr Tor-Tiv Ato, Mr Simon Ater, and Mr Bemgba Iortyom. – NAN.