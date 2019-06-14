George Weah meets Buhari to strengthen ties with Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received President Of Liberia, George Weah at the State House in Abuja.

George Weah’s visit comes a day after Nigeria celebrated her Democracy Day on a new date (June 12).

Recall that Mr. Weah’s first Presidential visit to Nigeria was in March 2018.

Weah who was sworn in as Liberias new president on January 22, 2018,was in Nigeria to strengthen the ties between both countries.

It is believed that his revisit to Nigeria is to further deepen the trade ties between Nigeria and Liberia, as well as discuss other pertinent issues as they affect West African States.