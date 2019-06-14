Jonathan felicitates with Gen. Abdulsalami at 77

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with ex-Head of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar on the occasion of his 77th birthday.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, Jonathan described Abdulsalami as a promoter of peace and national cohesion.

The former President also highlighted Gen. Adulsalami’s role in midwifing the Fourth Republic, describing it as a testament to his patriotism and selflessness.

The message said: “As a statesman, you have dedicated your life to promoting peace and national cohesion not just in Nigeria but across Africa.

“Your role in the military-to-civilian transition, as a Head of State in 1998 – 1999 which birthed the Fourth Democratic Republic in Nigeria is a testament to your patriotism to our Country.

“Through your selfless service you have deepened the conversation for national rebirth by leading the crusade for a peaceful nation.

I pray that Allah grants you your heart desires and may you enjoy more glorious years of peace, health, and joy as you celebrate.”