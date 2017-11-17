Golfers convene for 56th FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Championship

First Bank of Nigeria Limited is hosting the 2017 Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship, scheduled to Tee-Off on Friday, November 17, 2017 at the beautiful greenery of the Ikoyi Club 1938 Golf Course in Lagos. The event which is in its 56th year has been consistently sponsored by FirstBank.

The tourney will have over 260 elite golfers across the federation from Ikeja, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Ilorin, Aba, Benin, Kano, Kaduna, Calabar and Ekiti, participating. The three day golf tournament will also host the “Professional Coaching Clinic” to nurture the skills of young and upcoming talents, and “Beat the Pro Skills competition”.

According to FirstBank’s Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney, FirstBank’s continued hosting of the golf course is in recognition of the need to strengthen sporting activities in Nigeria as another means of diversifying our economy, whilst creating a platform to have participants benefit from the career and fitness advantages inherent in the sport.

The event would present a golden opportunity for players to take advantage of numerous products offered by the Bank’s Private Banking. “We assure all golf enthusiasts that we will continue to seek and explore new ways of elevating golf and producing even better golfers”, she added.

The 36 hole event to be played over two days would be rounded off with a grand finale and awards dinner on Sunday, November 19, 2017. The last edition of the tournament played at the Ikoyi Golf Club 1938 hosted over 252 golfers from all parts of Nigeria participating in the coaching clinics and the tournament. The annual tournament is open to all amateur golfers who are members of a registered Golf Club with handicap of 14 or below. More information on the championship is available on – www.firstbanknigeria.com/golf“