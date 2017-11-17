16 Libya deportees pregnant

Sixteen of the 169 Libya deportees received by the Edo State government are pregnant.

Many of the girls refused to speak with reporters and some had little children with them.

Last week, the Edo State government received 84 indigenes deported from Libya.

Governor Godwin Obaseki offered to train them in vocational skills, and pay them monthly stipends.

Some of the girls lamented their unjust treatment in Libya, saying some were walking in the streets when they were arrested and deported.

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Prof. Yinka Omorogbe said this batch of deportees were women and children, with only one male adult.

She said the government was highlighting the evil of trafficking to the deportees.

“The idea is that Edo wants to eradicate trafficking in persons and stem the illegal migration. If you want to travel, do it legally. We are worried about what the people go through when they decided to travel to Libya illegally.

“The government is taking the problem as its own; we are interested in those who will partner the government to address the issue. As we have seen, 80 per cent of these illegal migrants are from Edo State, so it has been a big challenge to us.

“We are trying to assist them to be re-integrated into the society. Those who want to go back to school would be encouraged to do so while those who desire skill will be trained.

One of the returnees, Joseph Faith, described her experience as horrible, saying she would have remained in Nigeria if she was employed.

She wants to go back to school to study English.