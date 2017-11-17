National Convention: PDP extends sale of forms to Nov. 29

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the sale of its nomination forms for those planning to contest positions at its national convention slated for December 9 in Abuja.

The spokesperson for the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that the National Caretaker Committee of the party took the decision because of the enthusiasm shown by members of the party.

He said the caretaker committee decided to extend the closing date for the sale of forms from November 19 to 29.

Adeyeye said, “In order to further encourage party members and make the process more open and inclusive, the NCC has decided to extend the closing date for the purchase of nomination forms from November 19 to 29 November, 2017.

“Completed nomination forms are now to be returned on the 30th of November, 2017. Interested members are therefore enjoined to take advantage of this extension of time.”

Meanwhile, national chairmanship aspirants and others have continued in their bid to win the hearts of delegates to the convention.

For example, our correspondent gathered that three prominent aspirants – Chief Olabode George, Prince Uche Secondus and Prof. Tunde Adeniran – had divided the northern caucus of the party with their ambition.

The three aspirants are among the eight aspirants running for the office of the national chairman of the party.

Other aspirants are Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, Senator Rashidi Ladoja and Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

Investigations by our correspondent showed that all the aspirants, apart from Ladoja, have been going round the country seeking votes of delegates.

George had visited all the three zones in the North and also visited the South-East, the South-South and is said to be planning to visit the South-West before the convention.

Adeniran, who is a former minister of education, had also visited the northern part of the country and just returned from the South-East.

The spokesperson for his campaign organisation, Mr. Taiwo Akeju, who spoke with our correspondent in Abuja on Wednesday, said his principal was received with open hands in all the zones he had visited.