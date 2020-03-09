Gov Bagudu charges council chairmen to be accountable

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Badugu has challenged people of the state, especially stakeholders to be holding all the 21 Local Government Chairmen accountable on how they utilise the federal allocations they are receiving monthly.

Bagudu who stated this on Sunday during the launching of N62.75 million fund raising for the building of office,and other equipments by Hisbah committee noted that, asking their various LGA Chairmen how they utilized their monthly allocations, would stopped spreading rumours without facts.

“Our imams,Ulamas and citizens should be checkmating the allocations of all the Local Government Chairmen. You must be sitting down with them and demanding from them how they are disbursing the allocations meant for their Councils.

” If you discovered any wrongdoing, it is your responsibility to insist on correction, rather than people going on rumour without facts “.

Governor Bagudu who used the opportunity to explained how his administration disbursed last month federal government allocation to the state of over N3 billion, said over N2 billion went for the payments of salaries and pensions while the remaining money were used for payment of contractors,schools feeding, running of arms of government including House of Assembly among others.

The Governor who commended Hisbah committee for their efforts in curbing social vices in the state, especially, unwanted pregnancy among young girls, drugs abused,throwing away unwanted babies, pledged that, the state government would seeks the support of House of Assembly to source for fund for the construction of befitting office for the Committee.

While responding to the request on appointment of SA on Religious Affairs, Governor Bagudu promised to give it necessary consideration.

Early, the Guest Speaker, Sheikh Abubakar Abdullahi Argungu who requested for the appointment of the SA on Religious Affairs to the Governor, noted that, it’s would bridge the gap between the government and religious associations.

He also appealed to government at all levels to do Justice among the people and urged the people of the state to pray for the total victory over banditry and other criminals working against the country.