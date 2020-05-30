Gov. Emmanuel commissions 300-bed space Isolation centre

Governor Udom Emmanuel yesterday commissioned a 300- bed space infectious disease Isolation and treatment center, Ituk Mbang, Uruan local government area as part of activities to mark the first anniversary of his second term in office.

Speaking at the inauguration of the project on Friday, Emmanuel assured that the center which was designed to outlive the COVID-19 crisis would serve the people better.

He thanked the Methodist church for allowing the state government to take over the management of the facility and also appreciated all that contributed towards the rapid transformation of the general hospital in two years.

He noted that the World Health Organization officials during its inspection visit described the treatment centre as a’ miracle centre and even assured to help the state in the fight to end COVID-19 pandemic.

He added, “We have acquired 25 additional containers of equipment to set up 2020 standard Intensive Care Units in health facilities across all senatorial districts. We have cleared all those equipment and they are at our warehouse.

“All general hospitals will be equipped to the 2020 standard. The idea is that anywhere you are in Akwa Ibom State, you should be able to face access to 2020 medicare.

“We will acquire many more ambulances to be placed at strategic locations to transport people to any general hospital so that we can be well assured of effective health care delivery. There is no place like home. And if you cannot develop your home, you will always have yourself to blame.”

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Dominic Ukpong said it was not the wish of Government to see the isolation centre filled to capacity, and advised the residents to continue to keep to the safety guidelines.

” Our Governor has shown resilience, competence, passion, involvement, financial and spiritual support. The first isolation centre was built by this administration during the Lassa Fever outbreak, and the second was installed at the Ibom Specialist Hospital and this facility is the third that has been established to expanded capacity” Ukpong said.

In his goodwill message, Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, Dr Nsikak Nyoyoko said, “This isolation centre is not just for treating infectious patients, but people will travel to Akwa Ibom to carry out Virology Researches and training that will make our state to become well known. We are lucky as a people”