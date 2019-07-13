Gov. Fayemi endorses JKF Youth Cup

By Akeem Busari

The relentless drive of the Ekiti Football Association to revive and develop football in the state, received another boost yesterday when the Executive Governor of the state, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, endorsed the JKF Youth Cup named after the sports-loving governor.

An obviously-elated Chairman of Ekiti FA, Bayo Olanlege, expressed his happiness over the endorsement of the planned youth football competition for U15 boys and girls by the state government.

“We are truly glad that His Excellency, Governor John Kayode Fayemi has given us his backing and support to hold this youth tournament, which is aimed at discovering, nurturing and exposing fresh and talented youngsters in the state.

“This is a morale booster for us and we believe it would help our desires to take football in Ekiti to greater heights, ” the youthful but experienced football administrator stated.

The JKF Youth Cup which will be sponsored by friends and political associates of the amiable governor, is expected to kick off during the summer holidays in August and would feature 24 male and 8 female teams drawn from across the 16 local government areas of the state.