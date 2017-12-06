Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd right); his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (middle); state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Augustine Nnamani (left); with some heads of education agencies during the solidarity rally for the governor by teachers in the state at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, yesterday

December 6, 2017 0

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State congratulating the newly elected Chairman of Uzo Uwani Local Government Area, Barr. Fidelis Ani and his wife, Ifeoma, during the swearing in ceremony of the 17 Council Chairmen and their Deputies at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, yesterday.