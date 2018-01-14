Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle) with his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (6th right); Chief of Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Priscilla Emehelu (5th left); Deputy Speaker, State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Donatus Uzogbado (5th right); Commander, 553 Base Services Group, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore E. O Akinbayo (4th right); Chief of Staff, 82 Div., Nigerian Army, Enugu, Brig. Gen. Udeagbala; Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Enugu State Council, Barr. Emeka Igwesi; Cathedral Administrator, Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Monsignor Geoffrey Ogbuene, others, during the Holy Mass to mark the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration held at the Holy Ghost Cathedral, Enugu, yesterday