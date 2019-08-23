Gov. Ugwuanyi directs council chairmen to mount vigilante security checkpoints

..as state govt condemns alleged killing of woman at Emene

Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has directed Chairmen of the 17 Local Government Areas, who are yet to mount vigilante security checkpoints in their respective areas to do so within two weeks to ensure adequate security operations in their localities.

This followed the alleged murder of a woman in a farmland at Nchatancha community in Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area, which the government condemned in its entirety.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, the government condoled with the family of the deceased and charged the security agencies to commence a full scale investigation into the unfortunate incident with a view to apprehending and prosecuting the culprits.

The statement by Prof. Ortuanya added the state government “deeply appreciates the good people of the state for their cooperation and support” and reassured them that “we are winning the war against criminality”.