Gov. Ugwuanyi’s humility, peace initiatives exceptional – Senator Eze

Senator Ayogu Eze of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the leadership qualities of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as exceptional.

Senator Eze, who contested the governorship election in the last poll, said that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s humility and ability to reach to the opposition to make peace at all cost has rekindled the long standing relationship between him and the governor.

Speaking at the funeral service for his father-in-law, late Pastor Cyril Odoh Ugwuoke, held at Ogrute, Enugu Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, which was attended by Gov. Ugwuanyi and other dignitaries, Senator Eze pointed out that the governor’s presence at the event and his continued show of solidarity and support were uncommon in the political annals of the country.

He disclosed that the governor has made efforts, since after the elections, to ensure that the prior relationship that had existed between both of them before the electoral contest was maintained and stressed that his presence at the event has proved that in so many ways.

Senator Eze therefore declared that the relationship between him and Gov. Ugwuanyi “has resumed”.

Commending Gov. Ugwuanyi for his good works as well as the renewed vigour to deliver on his promises, he prayed that God gives him the wisdom to continue with the good works and reach higher levels.

His words: “The day Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi came to see me, tears came to my eyes. I told him there that his humility and ability to reach out to make peace at all cost is exceptional. I told him, you are much better in reaching out and building networks”.

Senator Eze who asked those he offended in the course of the electoral exercise to forgive him, advised his supporters to close ranks and support Gov. Ugwuanyi and his administration, saying: “He (Ugwuanyi) has won the election; he is our governor; our friendship continues as family members despite fact that I belong to APC.”

Further according to him, “Let us forget about party politics for now. Let us remain brothers and relate together. God will give the governor the wisdom to continue the good work he is doing in Enugu State and take him to higher levels”.