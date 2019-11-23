Oyo govt opens bid for 198 intervention projects

At least, 87 local contractors on Thursday participated in the bid opening exercise for the 2018 FGN-UBEC/OYOSUBEB intervention projects held on the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board’s premises.

The exercise, according to the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Nureni Adeniran, was done in compliance with the provisions of the State Public Procurement Act 2010.

“We allowed due process in this bid opening, which states that people should be allowed to tender for any goods and/or services and the tender should be open in the presence of the tenderers,” he said.

While he reiterated the Governor Seyi Makinde administration’s commitment to transparency, openness and integrity at all times, Adeniran said the projects were being jointly financed by the Oyo State Government, through the State Universal Basic Education Board, and the Federal Government, through the Universal Basic Education Commission.

He said 198 contracts were being rolled out, including the construction of five model schools, six ECD Pilot Centres, 32 blocks of three-classroom buildings and 15 blocks of four-classroom buildings.