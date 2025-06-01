Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has carried out a mass drone attack on four Russian airfields on 1 June, hitting over 40 warplanes on their home bases, including in the Arctic and in Siberia.

An operation by Ukraine’s Security Service on Sunday hit 41 miltary aircraft, among them various types of strategic bombers that were lined up at four airfields inside Russia.

An official with the security service (SBU) said: “enemy strategic bombers are burning en masse in Russia”, adding that Ukraine is conducting “a large scale special operation aimed at destroying enemy bomber aircraft.”

The operation, dubbed “Spiderweb” (Pavutyna), targeted four airfields: Dyagilevo in Riazan region, Ivanovo in Ivanovo region, Belaya air base in Russia’s Irkutsk region, which is located in south-eastern Siberia over 4,000km east of the frontline, and Olenya air base in Russia’s Murmansk region, around 2,000km away from Ukraine’s border.

It included the clandestine smuggling of drones deep into Russian territory, hiding them and finally launching them remotely.

Russia’s Defence Ministry confirmed the attacks in a statement, as did the governors of Murmansk and Irkutsk. Murmansk governor Andrei Chibis said “security measures have been strengthened.”

In March, Ukraine announced it had developed a new type of drone that can reach a range of up to 3,000 kilometres, but gave no details about its type or the size of its warhead.

Recent satellite images show various Russian strategic bombers at the four bases that were allegedly hit during the operation, including Tu-95, Tu-22M3, Tu-160 and A-50.

Tu-95, Tu-22 and Tu-160 are Russian heavy bombers regularly used by Moscow to launch missiles at Ukraine.

The Tu-22M3 is capable of carrying Kh-22 and Kh-32 cruise missiles, travelling at a speed of 4,000 km/h, exceeding Mach 4.

Tu-95 – the oldest among them – it is a Soviet-era plane, originally used to carry nuclear bombs but since modified to launch cruise missiles.

A-50 is radar detection aircraft, which can detect air defense systems, guided missiles, and coordinate targets for Russian fighter jets.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier said he was meeting with the Ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs, as well as the General Staff and SBU.

“We are doing everything to protect our independence, our state and our people,” Zelenskyy said, adding that would be outlining “tasks for the near term” and will “define our positions ahead of the meeting in Istanbul on Monday.”

Ukrainian and Russian officials are schedule to meet in Istanbul on Monday 2 June for the second round of talks between the two sides.

Zelenskyy said Kyiv’s utmost priority is unconditional ceasefire, followed by the release of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children that were forcefully deported by Russia. – Euronews.