Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) with the Emir of Kano, His Royal Majesty, Muhammadu Sanusi II, when the governor played host to the Royal Father at the Government House, Enugu, on Friday.

October 26, 2018 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

L-R: Eng. Fredrick Ugo, Head, Health Safety & Management of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA); Dr. Dakuku Peterside, Director-General of NIMASA; Victor Amakwe, Group Head, Private Banking, Private Wealth Mgt, Heritage Bank Plc and Ehi Iden CEO, Occupational Health and Safety Managers, at the Annual Maritime Administration and Safety Enforce (MASE) HSE Workshop, sponsored by Heritage Bank Plc, yesterday in Lagos.