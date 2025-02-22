Gunmen invaded Elyon Paradise Ministry church, Asagba Ogwashi, near Ogwashi Uku Polytheistic in Aniocha South local government area on Saturday.

They shot one Pastor Divine Omodia and whisked away six members of the Church to an unknown destination.

The Guardian learned that on February 21, 2025, at about 10:30 pm, the unknown gunmen rounded up the Church, shot the Pastor, and cut off his two fingers which resulted in the loss of blood.

A Pastor of the Church, Steve Victor Onuchukwu, disclosed at the weekend, that since the incident occurred, the kidnappers have not called to demand any ramson for their release.

Onuchukwu said the matter has since been reported to the Police for necessary actions but till now no positive results except that “one of the security agencies just called me that they are working round the clock to perfect their release.”

He disclosed that right now there is apprehension over the fate of the shot Pastor, who is currently at an undisclosed hospital’s theatre with several medical personnel battling for his survival.

“We have rushed the Pastor to the hospital, he is even at the theatre right now where doctors are working on him, to make sure his life is stabilized,” Onuchukwu said.

When contacted, Delta State Police command’s spokesperson, Bright Edafe, said he was not aware of the incident.