Following the formal defection of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday, there are indications that more governors may soon defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Eno, after his defection, became the second PDP governor in the South-South region, after Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, to join the APC in less than two months.

With the latest defection, there are 23 states with APC governors, 10 states with PDP, and one state each controlled by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party (LP), and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The spotlight is now on Governors Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, and the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Fintiri was reported to have met with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, recently, with the governor no longer enjoying the camaraderie he once had with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the state.

Atiku recently met with Fintiri’s opponent in the 2023 election, Aishatu Dahiru Binani, who had also fallen out with the leadership of the APC in the state.

The Enugu State chapter of the PDP has continuously defended Mbah against rumoured defection to the APC, with the state chapter of the party also rejecting him.

However, the same situation played out in Delta State before Oborevwori’s final defection to the APC alongside his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

While the governor’s aides kept debunking the planned defection, the Delta State APC also rejected his planned move.

Oborevwori eventually joined the party at a ceremony witnessed by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the National Chairman of the APC, Dr Umar Ganduje, alongside party governors.

Fubara was reported to have met the President in the United Kingdom during his last foreign trip, while a photo of the suspended governor also surfaced online on Sunday after a meeting with Tinubu in Lagos.

Earlier, at a meeting with some stakeholders in the state on May 29, Fubara lauded the President for his “legendary move” to save Rivers.

The President, on March 18, 2025, declared emergency rule in the state, as he suspended Fubara, his deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu, and state lawmakers.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, also caused a stir after visiting the President at his Lagos residence, sparking debates between the APC and PDP over his rumoured defection.

At the national summit of the APC held on May 22, 2025, Tinubu said the defection of prominent political figures from the opposition parties to the ruling APC was in order, as they were exercising their constitutionally approved democratic rights.

The President also debunked concerns that the action could lead Nigeria toward a one-party state, noting that the defections instead demonstrated the democratic preferences and ambitions of the populace.

“I’m glad about what we have, and I’m expecting more to come. That is the game. We’re in a constitutional democracy.

“Don’t forget that the freedom of movement and the freedom of association are not criminally punishable. Welcome to the progressives. Sweep them clean,” he said.

Eno, on Friday, officially dumped the PDP for the ruling APC.

The declaration ceremony was witnessed live by President Bola Tinubu on television, while the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, was represented by his wife, Unoma Akpabio.

A video shared by the official APC account on X.com (formerly Twitter) captured the President watching the live transmission on TVC News.

The Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, led eight other APC governors to the ceremony.

The governors were Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Monday Okpebholo (Edo), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), and Oborevwori (Delta).

Also present were the former governor of Kebbi State and Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, state APC chairmen, and other notable dignitaries.

It was gathered that all the erstwhile PDP state assembly lawmakers joined the governor, alongside members of the National Assembly caucus, to join the APC.

However, the Commissioner for Information and Special Duties & Ibom Deep Sea Port, Ini Ememobong, resigned from his position at the State Executive Council following the defection.

Eno, on April 30, 2025, first hinted at a possible defection ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking at the Ukanafun/Oruk Anam federal constituency town square meeting held at QIC Central School, Ikot Akpankuk, Eno likened the PDP to a faulty aircraft.

“If you wanted to travel with Ibom Airline and, on the verge of taking off, it developed a fault that won’t enable it to fly, won’t you board the next available plane to take you to your destination?

“Whether Ibom Air or Air Peace, board the flight that is ready to take you to your destination. Board the flight and forget the name of the airline,” he said.

On May 23, 2025, the governor directed all his commissioners and appointees to either defect with him to the APC or resign from their positions.

Giving the directive during the State Executive Council meeting, he said, “It’s no more news that I’m moving party. If you don’t know that by now, I don’t know what else you know.”

During his official declaration at the Government House, Uyo, on Friday, Eno said the only constant thing was “change,” adding that he would not be supporting the President from a distance.

Eno said, “We are not joining the APC from a position of weakness but from a position of strength.

“We are bringing value to the APC in the state, we are building back a party that was once torn apart, we are supporting President Tinubu.”

He noted that the official declaration would put to rest several months of speculation and analysis, adding that he had made wider consultations before his decision.

He said he had already extracted a commitment from the President, Akpabio, and APC governors, adding that his movement would link Akwa Ibom to the centre and transform it in its entirety.

“I thank the PDP for their support, but this is a defining moment for me and, having fully consulted critical stakeholders along the length and breadth of the state, I needed to explain my reasons for moving.

“As children of Issachar, we must be able to interpret the times and run with it, and not against it.

“I have decided to move to the APC. I make bold to say categorically that I have changed my political affiliations, but my values and moral fibre remain the same, and I will always work with you regardless of party affiliation,” Eno said.

The governor added that he would not be comfortable visiting the President at night and doing something else during the day.

“I am not known to talk from both sides of my mouth. People who know me will know that if I believe in a thing, I will go all out for it.

“I can’t be visiting the President at night and be saying something else during the day. That’s why I’ve decided to join the train of the President and to support him.

“This is so that I will not be accused of playing anti-party. Let me assure you that our government has always been an inclusive government, and it shall continue.

“No matter the party you are in, you are first an Akwa Ibom person. A political party is only a vehicle, and we have our state to live in,” he said.

While soliciting support from the Akwa Ibom people, Eno demanded loyalty from his appointees, whom he described as the “first eleven,” saying that their loyalty must be non-negotiable.

“Therefore, I call on all Akwa Ibomites, especially the APC faithful, to let us build together.

“Whatever the issues have been, let us set aside our differences as we begin to renew and build together, and ensure we re-elect our President in 2027,” he added.

In a goodwill message, Akpabio commended the governor for taking the bold step to join the APC, praying that his entrance would bring good tidings to the state.

Akpabio, represented by his wife at the declaration ceremony, also encouraged the governor to develop a thick skin against criticism, which would surely come.

He reassured him that with God and Mr President behind him, he would succeed.

“Your Excellency, they will malign you, abuse you to the extent that you will be surprised, but because God is with you, fear no one.

“You have a lion in Mr President and another lion in the person of Mr Senate President, so you need fear no one.

“God will give you peace and protect your family. Don’t bother about what they will write. If it’s about what they will write, our own has filled the GeePee tank, but we have not been deterred.”

Recalling the same step he took in 2019, Akpabio said he was called names and crucified, adding, however, that today, he, alongside others, is reaping.

“Thank you for taking this bold decision. It’s not an easy one, let nobody kid you, but you are not going to regret it because you did it because of the Akwa Ibom people, not because of personal gains.

“When the Senate President took that decision in 2019, it was like ‘crucify him’. There was no name he was not called, but today all of us are reaping from it.

“He is your brother, your friend, your father and our leader. May God continue to bless him for leading on this track. We didn’t understand him at first,” Akpabio’s wife said.

Uzodimma, leading other APC governors to receive Eno, said the new trajectory of socio-economic development in the country by the President would continue to endear many to the party.

“We have a new trajectory of development and growth in the country. Other Presidents left with learner’s permits, but Mr President has the driver’s licence, and he is driving us well,” Uzodimma noted.

Eno later proceeded to register officially as an APC member at Obotim Ward in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of the state to perfect his defection formalities.

After the exercise, he proceeded to the house of the Senate President, where he was received alongside other APC governors by Akpabio.

Welcoming him, Akpabio said, “It is with utmost joy that I received our governor, Pastor Umo Eno, PhD, his deputy, Akon Eyakenyi, All Progressives Congress governors led by the chairman of the forum, Hope Uzodimma, and other stakeholders of our party, at my residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, after the historic defection of my brother, Governor Eno, members of the State Executive Council, federal and state lawmakers, as well as council chairmen into the Progressives’ family.

“Thank you, Mr Governor, for having the interest of our people at heart.”

Pictures shared on X.com showed Akpabio and his wife with the governors and the former governor of Kebbi State and Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu.

The state chapter of the PDP, when contacted, said there was no comment.

The state chairman, Elder Aniekan Akpan, said the party had no comment for now concerning the governor’s defection but would definitely react in future.

“We don’t have anything to react to now, but we will definitely react. You can call me tomorrow. I don’t have anything to say now,” he said.