The Enugu State Government, on Saturday, expressed sadness over the death of legendary Nigerian music icon, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.

He also promised to immortalise him.

The revered folklorist and cultural ambassador passed away on Friday, leaving behind a monumental legacy in the nation’s music history.

In a post on his verified X platform on Saturday, Mbah highlighted Ejeagha’s contributions to Nigerian culture and his ability to transform simple indigenous folktales into universally resonant songs.

“Mike Ejeagha was a legend, a cultural ambassador, and a revered son of Enugu State.

“He was one of the finest musicians of his generation, with an easygoing personality and a humility that belied his towering celebrity status.

“His fan-base transcended boundaries, and he was easily one of the most recognisable voices in music”, Mbah said.

The governor further acknowledged Ejeagha’s unique artistic genius, saying “Ejeagha’s immense talent and genius lay in how he took simple indigenous folktales and turned them into unforgettable songs that resonate across cultures.”

Mbah also lamented the significant void left by his passing, describing it as a loss not only for his immediate family but also for Enugu State, the entire music community, and the nation as a whole.

“His death leaves a huge void that will be difficult to fill. But the legacies he has left behind will last a lifetime,” Mbah emphasised in his post.

On behalf of the Enugu State Government, Mbah extended heartfelt condolences to the Ejeagha family, assuring them of unwavering support during this difficult time.

The governor also pledged that the state government would ensure that the memory of the music legend is “duly immortalised.”

The post concluded with a prayer for the family, “Above all, I pray that his family experiences the comforting grace of God’s love, and the fortitude to bear the loss. Rest in peace, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.”

Mike Ejeagha was celebrated for a career spanning decades, during which he championed Igbo folklore and proverbs through his captivating highlife music.

His distinctive storytelling through song earned him a cherished place in the hearts of millions and a significant position in Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.