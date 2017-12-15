Husband killer: Court remands Maryam Sanda, mother, brother

The FCT Police Command has arraigned Maryam Sanda, her mother, Maimuna Aliyu and brother, Aliyu over their involvement in the alleged murder of Bilyamin Bello.

Also arraigned alongside was one Sadiya Aminu who informed the court she does not understand English language which prompted the court to provide an Hausa interpreter.

Upon their arraignment, they all pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge brought against them by the Police before an FCT High Court in Jabi.

Subsequently, their counsel, Chief Joseph Daudu (SAN), a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) applied for bail for the four defendants.

He made a formal application for bail for Maryam while for the other three defendant, he said the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) did not specify the procedure of applying for bail when the offence is punishable with a maximum of 5 years; thus, he made the application orally.

He said they were only served the charge yesterday but due to their reverence for the court and their anxiety to clear their names of the allegation, they came to court on their own without any compelling.

Police Prosecutor, Barrister James Idachaba opposed to both the formal and oral applications for bail.

He said for Maryam, while he has sympathy for her innocent eight-month baby, he does not think that should count in the face of law for her to be released on bail.

He said for Maimuna, Aliyu and Sadiya, he would be leaving the matter to discretion of the court but also oppose the bail application. “Our position has always been that they should be in custody through out the trial,” he added.

The court adjourned the ruling on the bail applications till 3pm today.

Maryam is accused of killing her husband Bilyamin, a son to former Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Halliru Bello Muhammad.

Maimuna, Aliyu and Sadiya are accused of assisting Maryam to clean the blood of Bilyamin from the crime scene with the intention of screening Maryam from legal punishment of her action. – Daily Trust.