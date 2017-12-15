Another 249 Nigerians return from Libya

Another fresh batch of 249 Nigerians returned Thursday from Libya through the aid of International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU).

The returnees were flown back onboard Afriqiyah Airbus A330-300 with Registration number 5A-ONR which landed at Cargo Wing of MMIA, Ikeja Lagos at 9:47 p.m.

The new arrival consisted of 52 adults, four children and 10 infant females making 65 female returnees while 173 adults, two children and nine infant males made up the total of 249 returnees.

The Zonal Coordinator of NEMA Southwest Zonal Office who represented the Director General of the Agency, Engr. Mustapha Maihajja welcomed them back to the country and implored them to be champions of positive change amongst the youths who are still nursing the idea of seeking greener pastures outside by telling them that it’s all fallacy.

He advised them to individually and collectively collaborate in raising awareness against illegal migration through illegal means.

He said, “You should let them know that you are always second citizens outside your country and your rights can be violated without opportunity for you to seek redress at all.”

The NEMA boss added that another batch of returnees are expected to arrive Nigeria in the early hours of Friday.