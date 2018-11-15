ICPC to arraign sex-for-marks professor

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) is set to arraign a former lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof. Richard Akindele, at the Federal High Court, Osogbo, for allegedly demanding sex from one of his students, Ms Monica Osagie, to upgrade her academic result.

The ICPC said in a statement that Akindele would be arraigned on Monday on three counts bordering on using his position as a lecturer in the Department of Management and Accounting to demand sexual benefit from a student to upgrade her result in Research Method course which she supposedly failed in 2017.

The commission said the offences were contrary to sections 8 (1) (a) (ii), and 18 (d) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and is punishable under the same sections.

One of the counts reads, “That you, Prof. Akindele, on or about the 16th day of September, 2017, at Ile-Ife, did corruptly ask for sexual benefits for yourself from Ms Monica Osagie on account of favour to be afterwards shown to her by you in the discharge of your official duties as a lecturer in the Department of Management and Accounting, Obafemi Awolowo University, to wit: altering her academic grades in the course with code MBA 632 – Research Method – from fail to pass; and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 8(1)(a)(ii) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

The 57-year-old professor had, through his lawyer, Omotayo Alade-Fawole, asked for plea bargain, having admitted guilt. He also cited ill-health as a factor that might make him unable to stand the rigours of prison.

He pleaded that his prayers for plea bargain be considered, more so as he was already serving punishment for his offence having been sacked by the university.