Ify Babes win Ajide U-20 Football Championship

The final match of the maiden edition of the Hon. Tajudeen Ajide U20 Football Championship was played Sunday, March 1st, 2020, at the Legacy pitch of the National stadium, Surulere, Lagos, with Ify Babes emerging champions.

Earlier in the day, Banjoh FA won the third place match, defeating Phoenix FA 2-1 courtesy of a brace from the revelation of the tournament, 17-year-old Ibrahim Omoola.

The final match between favourites Ify Babes and Puma FA, watched by an impressive crowd, lived up to its billings.

Ify Babes took the lead early in the first half.

Puma FA got a well-deserved equalizer courtesy of its captain who slotted home cooly from the penalty spot.

There were no further goals as the regulation time ended 1-1, before Ify Babes went on to claim the title and the gold giant trophy 5-4 on penalties.

The competition which was bank-rolled by the Executive Chairman of Surulere local government, Hon. Tajudeen Ajide and organized by the Association of Proprietors of Football Academies of Nigeria, was graced by several ex-Nigeria international footballers such as former Stationery Stores stars Wakilu Oyenuga, Olumide Banjo and Ganiyu Ajide.

Others included the President of National Association of Nigerian Professional Footballers, Tijani Babangida, MON, former Abiola Babes captain, Tajudeen Disu, Toyin Ayinla, Bremner Aladah, Abiodun Odejimi and former Super Eagles, and Julius Berger coach, Joe Erico, Akeem Ishola, Ganiyu Akanni and veteran sports journalist, Segun Adenuga, amongst many others.

Speaking after the event, Babangida commended the sponsor of the competition for his selfless contributions to the development of grassroots football in the country as well as his concern and support for the welfare of Nigerian footballers.

Former Stationery Stores defender and younger brother of the sponsor, Ganiyu Ajide, expressed satisfaction with the standard of play as well as the technique and athleticism of the young players.

He said he was optimistic about the future of Nigerian football.

Former Nigeria international player and presently the Supervisory councillor for Agric, Youth and Sports Development in Surulere local government, Tajudeen Disu, waxed lyrically about the future and fortunes of Nigerian football.

“This competition has really lived up to our expectations. We have been able to discover several talented young footballers, who would go on to represent this country in the nearest future,” he said.

“I must commend the sponsor for characteristically spending his personal hard-earned money on the development of Nigerian youths.

“According to Hon. Ajide, the next edition would be better and bigger, ” Disu added.