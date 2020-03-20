Imo: Uzodinma threatens to prosecute corrupt govt officials

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, on Thursday, threatened to hand over any of his appointees engaged in corrupt practices to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for prosecution.

The governor issued the threat while declaring open a three-day retreat for top government functionaries, in Owerri. The retreat had the theme: “Re-Engineering Imo towards sustainable development – a collective action.”

He frowned on “the rot” in the state civil service which he said gave rise to the ghost workers’ syndrome.

Uzodinma told participants at the event, “You must buy into my vision of zero tolerance to corruption, live by it and any of you found guilty of corruption, will have himself or herself to blame.

“You have been chosen purely on your individual merits amidst thousands of others who are equally qualified to serve the state and therefore I will not hesitate to remove any of you found guilty of non-performance.

“There should be sacrifice, prudent management of our lean resources and all sources of financial leakages must be stopped because it is no longer going to be business as usual.”