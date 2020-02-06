INEC fixes dates for Edo, Ondo governorship elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States for September 19 and October 10, 2020, respectively.

INEC also announced that it has deregistered 74 political parties on Thursday.

With the new decision, Nigeria now has 18 political parties, according to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Accord Party, Action Alliance, African Action Congress, African Democratic Congress, All Progressives Congress, All Progressives Grand Alliance, and Allied Peoples Movement.

Others are Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party, National Rescue Movement, Peoples Democratic Party, Peoples Redemption Party, Social Democratic Party, Young Progressives Party, and Zenith Labour Party.

According to him, 75 parties didn’t satisfy the requirement but one went to Court.

Details later…