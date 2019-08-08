Insecurity: Police IG special squad set for South-West deployment

The  Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed  Adamu,  is to deploy a special squad in  the South-West in the next two weeks to tackle kidnapping and other criminal activities in the area.

The  Deputy Inspector-General  of  Police (Operations), Abdulmajid Ali, said this  during   a courtesy visit to Ondo State  Governor Rotimi Akeredolu  in Akure on Wednesday.

Ali, who was  accompanied by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 11, Mr Leye Oyebade, and Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Undie Adie, stated that the special squad had been  training in Abuja.

According to him, the main assignment of the squad is  to curb crimes in the region.

He  said  the police were keen on making the country safe for everyone.

The police chief  said,  “I was sent by the Inspector- General of Police not only to Ondo State, but to other South-West states to see the security architecture on the ground and to see how to redesign the security apparatus.

“I decided to start from Ondo before going  to Ekiti and Osun states,  because Ondo, being one of the focus states in recent times, I believe we need to sit down with my officers here and see how we can move ahead.

“I want to let you know that the IG is mindful of what has been happening, particularly along the roads as well as the  miscreants disturbing the peace of the people.

“I also want you to know that security is one of the first pillars of any government. If security is not provided, there won’t be peace in that area and the governor too will find it difficult to operate.”

Akeredolu, who was represented by his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, expressed concern over the  security  issues in the state and other South-West states.

He urged  the police to arrest the killers of Mrs Funke Olakunri,  daughter of the leader of pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, saying it was a task that must be done by the force.

He said, “The police must also engage the community. This is very important. Even if you have 200,000 policemen in a community, you need the cooperation of the people in that community for you to be able to carry out your job effectively.”

