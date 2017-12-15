ISIS threatens attacks on US soil over Trump’s Jerusalem decision

Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) has threatened attacks in the United States in retaliation for Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, according to one of the terrorist group’s social media accounts.

The message was relayed on an account on the Telegram instant message service. In that message, IS said it would carry out operations in the US, showing photos of New York’s Times Square and what appeared to be an explosive belt and detonator.

Calling the US president a “dog,” the message promised a response to that decision by “recognizing explosives” as the capital of the United States, Reuters reported.

Trump announced his formal recognition of the ancient city as the Jewish state’s capital last week. “I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Previous presidents have made this a major campaign promise, they failed to deliver. Today, I am delivering,” he said.

The move prompted anger across the Muslim world, along with criticism from most EU states, Russia and China.

On Wednesday, Hamas renewed its call for a new intifada, or uprising: “The Hamas movement has called on the Palestinian people to face the Israeli occupation and adopt the blessed intifada option against it and against the American decision on Jerusalem,” Hamas spokesperson Abdullatif Al Qanoua said

Meanwhile, Iran’s defence minister said Trump’s decision would speed up the destruction of Tehran’s arch rival: “(Trump‘s) move will hasten the destruction of the Zionist regime [Israel] and will double unity among Muslims,” Brigadier General Hatami told a meeting of senior military officials Monday, as cited by various Iranian media outlets.

‘Day of Rage’ protests were called in the West Bank, Gaza, and Jerusalem following Trump’s announcement, leading to hundreds being injured. Others demonstrated in Asian capitals and in Europe, with Israeli flags being burned in Berlin.

In an emergency UN Security Council meeting following the decision, British ambassador Matthew Rycroft said the UK “disagrees” with Trump’s decision, while France said it “regrets” the move. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has also stressed that Berlin “does not support” Trump’s decision, while EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the European Union would continue to recognize the “international consensus” on Jerusalem.

However, the US remains steadfast, with US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley stating on Sunday that “the sky hasn’t fallen” following Trump’s decision. She insisted that the move was the “right thing to do” and that it’s “just reality” that Jerusalem is indisputably the capital of Israel.

Haley also stated during the emergency meeting that only the United States – not the other 14 nations comprising the council – has credibility when it comes to mediating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. – RT.