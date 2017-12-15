Mourinho gets FA query over pre-derby comments

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been asked by the Football Association to provide his observations relating to comments he made ahead of last week’s clash with Manchester City.

Mourinho has until 6pm on December 18 to respond to the request, relating to remarks made on December 8, two days before the Old Trafford clash which City won 2-1 at Old Trafford.

An FA statement did not specify which particular remarks were of interest, although Mourinho said in a press conference that it only takes a “little bit of wind” to knock City’s players over. – Sky Sports.