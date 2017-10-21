Jacob Zuma in trouble after Imo visit

South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it had given President Jacob Zuma till November 30 to make submissions before it.

According to the authority, Zuma’s submission would make it decide whether to reinstate 783 corruption charges filed against him before becoming the president.

The NPA said on Friday that any further representations by the South African president should relate to issues not previously considered by authorities.

The Supreme Court of Appeal had on Oct. 13 upheld a High Court ruling to reinstate the charges filed against Zuma.

They were set aside in April 2009 by the then head of the prosecuting authority, paving the way for him to run for president later that year.