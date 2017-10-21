Kebbi Accountant-General to spend 70 years in jail for fraud

Kebbi State Accountant-General Mohammed Dakingari has been sentenced to 70 years imprisonment for fraud.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Kebbi found him guilty of N1.6 billion fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stated that the Kebbi State High Court had earlier discharged and acquitted Dakingari, but the Court of Appeal today overruled it and upheld the EFCC appeal.

Dakingari was initially arrested and detained by the EFCC in Abuja back in 2013 for allegedly using a company that is wholly owned by him, Beal Construction Nigeria Limited, to award various contracts to himself