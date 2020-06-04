Jigawa govt extends work-from-home order

The Jigawa State government has extended its earlier order for workers to work from home by another two weeks.

Gov. Muhammad Badaru announced on Wednesday while updating newsmen on the level of containment of coronavirus in the state.

Earlier, the state government had directed civil servants to work from home for two weeks, as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus in the state.

Badaru, however, said that the policy would soon be lifted, as the government would continue to observe, notice and sustain improvement in the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained that the government was informed by medical experts that it needed to spend two consecutive incubation periods performing active case-search and testing.

“As we continue to notice and sustain improvements, we will open up government offices and lift the policy on working from home soon.

“Where no cases are confirmed, we pop our chests in pride and say we are out of the woods; but for now, we are not yet there.

“Nonetheless, we may not have to reach this milestone before lifting this policy.

“Consequently, we are extending this policy for another two weeks. By June 15, it will be subjected to another review,” he said.