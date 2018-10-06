Jimi Agbaje emerges Lagos PDP governorship candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2015 election in Lagos, Jimi Agbaje has again emerged the party’s flag-bearer for next year’s gubernatorial election in Lagos.

Agbaje will now face the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the governorship seat of Lagos in 2019.

Agbaje is battling for the governorship seat for the third time.

At the PDP’s governorship primaries held at Yard 158, Oregun Road on Friday, Agbaje got 1,100 votes to defeat his rival, Adedeji Doherty who scored 742 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Agbaje stressed that his decision to contest for the post was to free Lagos from the disease that has constantly affected its growth.

“There is need for us to free Lagos from the disease that had affected it. In few weeks, I will be explaining that, but the state is seriously infected by a disease.

He stated that to achieve this, he would defeat Sanwo-Olu and other contenders and become next governor of the state.

In 2015 governorship election, current governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode narrowly defeated Agbaje.