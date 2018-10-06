APC clears 24 aspirants as governorship candidates

October 6, 2018 0

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared Prince Dapo Abiodun as the governorship candidate for Ogun state.

Twenty three other governorship candidates, including Great Ogboru for Delta, were also cleared to fly the party’s flag in the 2019 election.

The clearance of Abiodun is a major blow to Governor Ibikunle Amosun,who supports Abdulkabir Akinlade, a member of the House of Representatives.

APC spokesman, Yekini Nabena in a statement Friday said the candidates were approved at Thursday’s meeting of the NWC in Abuja.

The cleared candidates are as follows:

  1. ABDULLAHI UMAR GANDUJE – KANO STATE
  2. MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR – BAUCHI STATE
  3. SIMON LALONG – PLATEAU STATE
  4. NASIR EL-RUFAI – KADUNA STATE
  5. MOHAMMED BADARU ABUBAKAR – JIGAWA STATE
  6. AHMED ALIYU – SOKOTO STATE
  7. ABUBAKAR ATIKU BAGUDU – KEBBI STATE
  8. AMINU BELLO MASARI – KATSINA STATE
  9. ABUBAKAR SANI BELLO – NIGER STATE
  10. BABAGANA UMARA-ZULUM – BORNO STATE
  11. MAI MALA BUNI – YOBE STATE
  12. ABUBAKAR A. SULE – NASARAWA STATE
  13. EMMANUEL JIMME – BENUE STATE
  14. BABAJIDE SANWO–OLU – LAGOS STATE
  15. TONYE COLE – RIVERS STATE
  16. UCHE OGAH – ABIA STATE
  17. NSIMA EKERE – AKWA-IBOM STATE
  18. ADEBAYO ADELABU – OYO STATE
  19. DAPO ABIODUN – OGUN STATE
  20. GREAT OGBORU – DELTA STATE
  21. OWAN ENOH – CROSS-RIVER
  22. INUWA YAHAYA – GOMBE STATE
  23. SUNNY OGBOJI – EBONYI STATE
  24. SANI ABUBAKAR DANLADI – TARABA STATE.

