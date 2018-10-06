APC clears 24 aspirants as governorship candidates

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared Prince Dapo Abiodun as the governorship candidate for Ogun state.
Twenty three other governorship candidates, including Great Ogboru for Delta, were also cleared to fly the party’s flag in the 2019 election.
The clearance of Abiodun is a major blow to Governor Ibikunle Amosun,who supports Abdulkabir Akinlade, a member of the House of Representatives.
APC spokesman, Yekini Nabena in a statement Friday said the candidates were approved at Thursday’s meeting of the NWC in Abuja.
The cleared candidates are as follows:
- ABDULLAHI UMAR GANDUJE – KANO STATE
- MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR – BAUCHI STATE
- SIMON LALONG – PLATEAU STATE
- NASIR EL-RUFAI – KADUNA STATE
- MOHAMMED BADARU ABUBAKAR – JIGAWA STATE
- AHMED ALIYU – SOKOTO STATE
- ABUBAKAR ATIKU BAGUDU – KEBBI STATE
- AMINU BELLO MASARI – KATSINA STATE
- ABUBAKAR SANI BELLO – NIGER STATE
- BABAGANA UMARA-ZULUM – BORNO STATE
- MAI MALA BUNI – YOBE STATE
- ABUBAKAR A. SULE – NASARAWA STATE
- EMMANUEL JIMME – BENUE STATE
- BABAJIDE SANWO–OLU – LAGOS STATE
- TONYE COLE – RIVERS STATE
- UCHE OGAH – ABIA STATE
- NSIMA EKERE – AKWA-IBOM STATE
- ADEBAYO ADELABU – OYO STATE
- DAPO ABIODUN – OGUN STATE
- GREAT OGBORU – DELTA STATE
- OWAN ENOH – CROSS-RIVER
- INUWA YAHAYA – GOMBE STATE
- SUNNY OGBOJI – EBONYI STATE
- SANI ABUBAKAR DANLADI – TARABA STATE.