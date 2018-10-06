APC clears 24 aspirants as governorship candidates

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared Prince Dapo Abiodun as the governorship candidate for Ogun state.

Twenty three other governorship candidates, including Great Ogboru for Delta, were also cleared to fly the party’s flag in the 2019 election.

The clearance of Abiodun is a major blow to Governor Ibikunle Amosun,who supports Abdulkabir Akinlade, a member of the House of Representatives.

APC spokesman, Yekini Nabena in a statement Friday said the candidates were approved at Thursday’s meeting of the NWC in Abuja.

The cleared candidates are as follows: